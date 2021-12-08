Joe Burrow Shares Encouraging News On Pinky Injury

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn’t too concerned about his busted pinky finger keeping him out of the lineup this weekend.

The former No. 1 overall pick injured his finger pretty badly in Sunday’s loss to the Chargers. But he stayed in the game and told reporters at his Wednesday presser that “it’s getting better every day.”

QB Joe Burrow says his pinky is getting better each day and doesn't foresee not being able to play Sunday vs 49ers. — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 8, 2021

Burrow has yet to through a football since Sunday’s game, however he doesn’t see the finger keeping him out of action.

“I don’t foresee that happening,” said Burrow.

The Cincinnati Bengals sit at 7-5 with just a handful of games to go. They currently are the sixth seed in the AFC, but to this point everyone the North division is still alive.

The Ravens, Browns and Steelers all still have a chance of making the postseason. Though that could change if the Steelers fall to the Vikings on Thursday Night Football.

Since being drafted No. 1 out of LSU, Joe Burrow has been everything he was advertised to be. A season-ending knee injury robbed him of what appeared to be a Rookie of the Year honors through 10 games.

Burrow returned in his second season, playing better in many ways. Although his turnover rate is a bit higher. That said, bad pinky or not, the 24-year-old franchise QB gives the Bengals the best chance to win going forward.