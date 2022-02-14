Joe Burrow is one tough quarterback.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Burrow played through some major knee pain. The Bengals second-year quarterback took some nasty hits all game long. At one point, he appeared to sustain a hit to the knee that he was unable to come back from.

The former LSU Tigers star remained in the game, though.

Following the contest, Burrow revealed that his knee should be OK. He’ll get it further checked out when he’s back in Cincinnati.