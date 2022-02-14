Joe Burrow is one tough quarterback.
The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.
Burrow played through some major knee pain. The Bengals second-year quarterback took some nasty hits all game long. At one point, he appeared to sustain a hit to the knee that he was unable to come back from.
The former LSU Tigers star remained in the game, though.
Following the contest, Burrow revealed that his knee should be OK. He’ll get it further checked out when he’s back in Cincinnati.
“I wasn’t coming out,” Burrow said.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow says knee "feels good," will get it checked again in Cincinnati: "I wasn't coming out" of Super Bowl LVIhttps://t.co/B0EySx9qjP pic.twitter.com/RkU4JE4uRJ
— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) February 14, 2022
Bengals fans are surely disappointed by the loss, but they have to feel good about where they’re at moving forward.
“Played his heart out. He’ll win one for the Bengals soon. If they can get him an o-line….” one fan tweeted.
“Joe should try and find the quickest way he and Chase can leave Cincinnati. They’re a joke franchise and Burrow is gunna lose years off his career playing there,” another fan suggested.
Joe Burrow hurt his knee and limped off the field after a sack. pic.twitter.com/nMNts94BvV
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 14, 2022
Burrow and the Bengals now head into the 2022 offseason. They’ll hope to get back to a Super Bowl in the near future.