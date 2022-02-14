The Spun

Joe Burrow Shares Knee Injury Details: Fans React

Joe Burrow at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles.Inglewood, CA - February 13: Quarterback Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals fades back to pass against the Los Angeles Rams during the second quarter of the NFL Super Bowl LVI football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, on Sunday, February 13, 2022. (Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Joe Burrow is one tough quarterback.

The Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams, 23-20, at Super Bowl 56 in Los Angeles on Sunday evening.

Burrow played through some major knee pain. The Bengals second-year quarterback took some nasty hits all game long. At one point, he appeared to sustain a hit to the knee that he was unable to come back from.

The former LSU Tigers star remained in the game, though.

Following the contest, Burrow revealed that his knee should be OK. He’ll get it further checked out when he’s back in Cincinnati.

“I wasn’t coming out,” Burrow said.

Bengals fans are surely disappointed by the loss, but they have to feel good about where they’re at moving forward.

“Played his heart out. He’ll win one for the Bengals soon. If they can get him an o-line….” one fan tweeted.

“Joe should try and find the quickest way he and Chase can leave Cincinnati. They’re a joke franchise and Burrow is gunna lose years off his career playing there,” another fan suggested.

Burrow and the Bengals now head into the 2022 offseason. They’ll hope to get back to a Super Bowl in the near future.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the Executive Editor at The Spun.