Joe Burrow Sounds Off On Ruling: NFL World Reacts

CINCINNATI, OHIO - OCTOBER 10: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the field in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Paul Brown Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The United States Supreme Court stripped rights away from women across the country by overturning Roe v. Wade last week.

Like most Americans, Joe Burrow opposes the ruling that now gives states the power to ban abortions.

In a post on his Instagram Story, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback provided cases where women need the right to choose. Some women forced to give birth will face potentially fatal health consequences. Others victims impregnated during a rape would have to further endure that trauma.

Fans don't always see eye to eye with athletes on important issues outside of sports, but several Bengals supporters were happy to see Burrow take a stand on abortion rights.

Shortly after Roe v. Wade's reversal, Ohio enacted a law that makes abortion illegal once a fetal heartbeat is detected. This often comes about six weeks into a pregnancy.

The law has exceptions when necessary to save the life of a pregnant patient, but not for victims of rape or incest.

Governor Mike DeWine, who opposes a woman's right to choose, is up for re-election this November.