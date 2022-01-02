Look: Joe Burrow Suffered A Jersey Malfunction On Sunday

It’s not often you see an NFL player playing without a name plate. But this Sunday, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was playing for the name on the front of the jersey.

Joe Burrow lost the letters on the back of his jersey 😅 pic.twitter.com/bpWzRWS7Qa — ESPN (@espn) January 2, 2022

Burrow had a bit of a jersey malfunction at one point in Sunday’s action. With his name plate hanging off before it was eventually just ripped off on the sideline.

Best believe everyone knows who No. 9 is though after this performance. The Bengals and Chiefs are all tied up with six minutes to go in the final frame. On the day, Joe Burrow is 26-34 on his passes. Throwing for 370 yards and four touchdowns (and counting).

Cincy can pull off a nice upset win over the top-seeded Chiefs if Burrow and the offense can close the deal at home.

Stay tuned as it comes down to the wire in Ohio.