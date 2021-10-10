Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.

The former LSU Tigers star attempted to run for a first down when he was hit hard. Burrow kind of spun in the air as he was drilled by a pair of Packers players.

It was a pretty terrifying scene.

I hope Joe Burrow is okay, but he gotta learn to stop doing this. For his sake, and his teams sake. Slide and play another day bro! #Bengals pic.twitter.com/JbYuVGmODw — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) October 10, 2021

The NFL world was pretty shaken by the play.

“Joe Burrow‘s gotta do a better job of keeping himself out of harm’s way on that one. Understand he’s a competitor, but that wasn’t smart,” Albert Breer tweeted.

“we really don’t need that much analysis of joe burrow banging his head against the turf,” Bomani Jones added.

Thankfully, Burrow appears to have avoided serious injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Burrow reportedly went through a concussion test on the bench and is currently on the sideline.