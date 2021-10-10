The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Terrifying Hit On Bengals Quarterback Joe Burrow

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow gets rocked.

Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow was on the receiving end of an absolutely terrifying hit from some Green Bay Packers defenders on Sunday afternoon.

Burrow, who’s looked good this season following his torn ACL injury in 2020, was drilled by a couple of Packers defenders in the first half on Sunday.

The former LSU Tigers star attempted to run for a first down when he was hit hard. Burrow kind of spun in the air as he was drilled by a pair of Packers players.

It was a pretty terrifying scene.

The NFL world was pretty shaken by the play.

Joe Burrow‘s gotta do a better job of keeping himself out of harm’s way on that one. Understand he’s a competitor, but that wasn’t smart,” Albert Breer tweeted.

we really don’t need that much analysis of joe burrow banging his head against the turf,” Bomani Jones added.

Thankfully, Burrow appears to have avoided serious injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power.

Burrow reportedly went through a concussion test on the bench and is currently on the sideline.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.