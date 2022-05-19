Joe Burrow Thinks Sacks Are Overblown: NFL World Reacts

If there's one knock on Joe Burrow's stellar two-year NFL career so far, it's the amount of sacks that he's taken.

This past season, Burrow led the league in sacks taken with 51. But according to the former No. 1 overall pick, this statistic really isn't that big of a deal.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Burrow called sacks an "overblown stat."

"Here's the thing about sacks. There's good sacks and bad sacks. You look at the stats, yeah i got sacked a lot. But you look at when they happened — third-down sacks, who cares about third-down sacks," he explained. "I'm going to try to extend the play as long as i can on third down and get the first down.

"I think sacks are an overblown stat."

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this assertion from Burrow.

"His argument is 100% valid - but he’s also backing his OL teammates which is even better," one fan wrote.

"How can you not like this man . He don’t throw anyone under the bus," another added.

The Bengals' offensive line has taken quite a bit of heat over the last two seasons for its inability to protect Burrow in the pocket. After taking much of the blame for the rookie quarterback's torn ACL in Year 1, the O-Line didn't do itself any favors by allowing league-leading sack numbers in 2021.

That being said, the reigning Super Bowl runners-up bolstered their front line this offseason. The acquisitions of La'el Collins, Alex Cappa and Ted Karras give the Cincinnati offensive line a whole new look heading into the 2022 season.

Perhaps Burrow can see those "overblown" sack numbers drop this coming season.