Details Have Emerged From Joe Burrow’s Gruesome Injury

Joe Burrow suffered a gruesome throat injury during Sunday afternoon’s overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cincinnati Bengals lost a heartbreaker to the Packers on Sunday afternoon. Mason Crosby, who missed three field goals in about 10 minutes, drilled a game-winning kick at the end of overtime. The Bengals had their chances to win Sunday afternoon’s game, but couldn’t come through.

At some point during the game, Burrow suffered a throat injury. He was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures following Sunday afternoon’s loss.

While many believed that Burrow suffered his injury during the violent hit in the first half, that was not the case.

From the report:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Bengals believe Burrow was poked in the throat at some point during the game. The injury didn’t happen when he took a big hit on a running play and slammed his head into the turf. It’s unknown whether the poke is believed to have happened deliberately.

As Pro Football Talk noted, throat injuries can become serious if swelling occurs.

However, Burrow is believed to be OK.