Longtime Scout Thinks Joe Burrow Has 1 Trait Like Tom Brady

A longtime NFL scout believes Joe Burrow has one extremely similar trait to legendary quarterback Tom Brady.

Burrow, the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner, is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Cincinnati Bengals in the NFL Draft later this week.

The former LSU Tigers star, who transferred to Baton Rouge from Ohio State, had a perfect senior season. He’s drawn some comparisons to a couple of great NFL quarterbacks.

Some have said that Burrow reminds them of Brady, arguably the greatest to ever do it. One longtime NFL scout thinks there’s at least one trait the two quarterbacks share.

With draft week upon us, let's take a detailed look at Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa. This is all based on extensive film study. Tua's injuries did not factor at all in my evaluation. pic.twitter.com/Y61M0jsa2c — Greg Cosell (@gregcosell) April 20, 2020

“Burrow profiles as a strong prospect with all the traits you look for in an NFL QB with the exception of higher level arm strength,” Cosell wrote. “He plays with poise and composure and a relaxed calmness that reminded me of Tom Brady. Burrow showed the attributes to be consistently effective working from the pocket as a both a timing and rhythm thrower and as a late-in-the-down passer. Burrow was consistently precise with his ball placement on all the different throws and was aggressive with a turn-it-loose mentality when big play opportunities were presented, especially outside the numbers. What also stood out was his ability to make second reaction plays outside of structure both throwing and running when needed.

“Burrow consistently exhibited the needed traits to play consistently and effectively in the NFL: poise, vision, clarity, timing, pocket efficiency, precise ball placement (and) second reaction ability. Burrow is a high-level prospect with a chance to be an outstanding NFL QB, especially in a league now driven by timing and rhythm passing games and quicker 3 and 5 step drop concepts.”

Burrow seemed pretty calm and collected throughout his time at LSU. Defenses were not able to rattle him.

Will he be able to carry that over in the NFL?