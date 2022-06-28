Joe Burrow Trending For His Reaction To Supreme Court Decision

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks across the stands after the team photo is taken at UCLA's Drake Stadium on February 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. The Bengals will play against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI on February 13. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his thoughts on the Supreme Court overturning Roe vs. Wade extremely clear.

In a post on Instagram, the former No. 1 overall pick revealed his stance on abortion. In the post, Burrow made it clear he thinks abortion should be legal in several circumstances.

"I'm not pro-murdering babies," he said.

"I'm pro-Becky who found out at her 20 week anatomy scan that the infant she had been so excited to bring into this world had developed without life sustaining organs.

"I'm pro-Susan who was sexually assaulted on her way home from work, only to come to the horrific realization that her assailant planted his seed in her when she got a positive pregnancy test result a month later..."

The message continued through a few other scenarios where Burrow believes abortion should be legal.

His message went viral on social media, with thousands of people responding.

"Joe Burrow is the most accurate quarterback I've seen in my entire life," Rex Chapman said.

"This is an example of the nuance and empathy that the Supreme Court ruling is bringing forth from a broad community of allies. But I am sure there are some who think Joe Burrow should just 'Shut up and throw the ball,'" Dan Rather said.

What do you think of Burrow's social media post?