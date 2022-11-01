Joe Burrow Was Asked Why He Can't Beat The Browns

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Quarterback Joe Burrow #9 of the Cincinnati Bengals drops back to pass against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

For all the success Joe Burrow has had since being drafted first overall by the Bengals, he just can't seem to beat the team's cross-state rival.

In two-and-a-half NFL seasons, Burrow has yet to beat the Browns. And Monday night's 32-13 debacle marked the Bengals' fourth straight loss to Cleveland with Joey B behind center.

After the game, Burrow racked his brain as to why Cincinnati can't seem beat the Browns.

Saying, “You’ve got to give credit to them, they always play well against us. It’s tough to answer that one. They’ve got really good players on defense, they’re really well coached. They’ve had our number the last couple years.”

Last night's loss dropped the Bengals to 0-3 in the division, but Burrow says they're not hitting the panic button.

Telling reporters, “We’re not panicking. We know what went wrong in each game.”