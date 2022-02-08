Joe Burrow’s Father Reveals How He’s Preparing For Super Bowl

Joe Burrow isn’t going to be changing his weekly preparation just because he’s playing in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Joe’s father, Jimmy, spoke with Paul Finebaum on Tuesday and broke down what Joe’s week will look like leading up to the Super Bowl.

On Monday, the Bengals quarterback relaxed by playing video games and avoided his phone as much as possible. He’s going to try and remain in that calmed state throughout the week to keep his nerves down.

The rest of the week will be filled with film study to prepare for the Rams. Jimmy revealed when Joe feels prepared he feels calm. It’s that calmness that’s helped Burrow become a superstar and get the Bengals to the biggest game in American sports.

“He has a routine that he goes through,” Jimmy said, via Saturday Down South. “Obviously this is a little different. But he still probably on Monday, on his day off, was playing video games with his high school friends and teammates, which that’s his relaxation. He avoids too many phone calls with mom and dad. And he’s confident and he always says when he’s prepared, he feels confident and comfortable and he works hard at getting prepared and the coaches do a great job. In his mind, preparation continues to build his calmness and his confidence. His personality, it’s kind of the same on the field and off the field.”

Joe Burrow can try all he wants, but there’s no avoiding the nerves that’ll come before playing in the Super Bowl.

The Rams, meanwhile, will no doubt come after the Bengals quarterback early on during Sunday’s game. Rattling his confidence will no doubt be key for Los Angeles.

Burrow’s poise hasn’t been tampered with yet during these playoffs. Can he stay calm during the Super Bowl? We’ll find out on Sunday.