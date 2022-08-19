Joe Flacco Has Bold Comparison For Jets WR Elijah Moore

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore looks like the real deal heading into 2022. But veteran quarterback Joe Flacco believes he looks like a very distinct receiver he was once teammates with.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Flacco spoke glowingly about the second-year wide receiver. He said that Moore's explosiveness and route-running reminds him of former All-Pro receiver Steve Smith Sr.

"In some ways I think of Steve Smith in terms of how explosive (he is)," Flacco said. "Steve didn't necessarily run routes the way everybody else did but he was always in the right spot. (Moore) has a lot of that in him - you just know when he's open..."

That's high praise for Moore to be sure. The two certainly have a lot in common where size and speed are concerned.

As a rookie in 2021, Elijah Moore had 43 receptions for 538 yards and five touchdowns, leading the Jets in the latter two categories. And he did all of that in just 11 games.

Steve Smith was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time All-Pro selection between 2001 and 2016. In 2005, he won the rare receivers Triple Crown, leading the league in receptions, yards and touchdowns.

His 14,731 receiving yards rank eighth in NFL history.

If Moore is anything close to what Steve Smith was during his NFL career, the Jets have a real gem on their hands.