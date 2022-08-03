Joe Flacco Out-Playing Zach Wilson? NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

One thing no Jets fan wants to see with the preseason opener just nine days away... Joe Flacco outperforming former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in training camp.

According to several reports out of New York, the former Super Bowl MVP is making the most of his reps and looking better than Wilson thus far.

The NFL world reacted to Flacco's reported training camp performance on social media.

"Joe Flacco starting in 2022 would be wild," laughed one user.

"Joe Flacco better hide his mom," cried Playmaker Betting.

"AW HELL."

"The New York Jets are lightyears ahead," tweeted a Joe Flacco fan page. "No better way to motivate a future hall of fame QB than to strategically draft another lesser QB 2nd overall. Its poetry in motion. Some play chess, others play checkers. It’s not too late to jump on Flight Flacco."

"Imagine being that GENIUS that said Zach Wilson will have a better season than Trey Lance."

Not great, if true.