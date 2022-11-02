Joe Flacco Reacts To Jets Surprising Quarterback Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 21: Joe Flacco #19 of the New York Jets looks to pass during the first quarter in the game against the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on November 21, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Amid Zach Wilson's struggles, Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco certainly didn't expect to move down the depth chart.

After the former Super Bowl MVP was demoted, he admitted that it was something that was tough to wrap his head around.

“I’m ultimately disappointed about it … there’s some kind of reason for it, but I’m not sure it’s my job to understand it," Flacco said.

Continuing, “Of course I’m surprised and disappointed by it. But you gotta keep it about the team, try not to be a selfish guy and make my situation any more unique than anybody else’s situation.”

In three games this season, Flacco's completed 58.7% of his passes for 901 yards and five touchdowns to three picks.

The 37-year-old has yet to start a full season since his last year in Baltimore back in 2017 when the Ravens went 9-7 and missed out on the playoffs.