Joe Flacco Starting This Week: NFL World Reacts

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 01: Joe Flacco #5 of the New York Jets throws against the Denver Broncos during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Zach Wilson was spotted back at practice this week but the Jets are still riding with Joe Flacco as the starter on Sunday.

Per ESPN's Rich Cimini:

"Joe Flacco will remain the Jets’ starting QB this week, per source. Not a surprise. On Monday, Robert Saleh indicated Flacco would 'likely' start, although he did open the door a crack. Don’t get the impression that benching Flacco for Mike White was strongly considered."

The NFL world reacted to the Flacco news on social media.

"Just picked up the Browns defense thanks," one fan replied.



"Makes sense, Mike White won like 10 Emmys on Monday, probably partied too hard to start a football game on Sunday," another commented.

"Got to be a much shorter leash this week.. especially if the 'huddle is lacking energy' and the offense is stagnant," another said.

Flacco gets his second crack against the AFC North in the early window.