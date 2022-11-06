Joe Gibbs Racing Releases Statement On Tragic Death

LONG POND, PA - JULY 24: Kyle Busch (#18 Joe Gibbs Racing M&M's Toyota) drives during the NASCAR Cup Series M&MS Fan Appreciation 400 on July 24, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Tragic news hit the Gibbs family on Sunday afternoon.

Coy Gibbs, who's the co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing and the son of Joe Gibbs, passed away in his sleep on Sunday night, per a statement.

"It is with great sorrow that Joe Gibbs Racing confirms that Coy Gibbs (co-owner) went to be with the Lord in his sleep last night. The family appreciates all the thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time," a statement read.

This news comes after it was reported that Ty Gibbs (Coy's son) would not be racing in his signature No. 23 car in Phoenix on Sunday.

"Due to a family emergency, Ty Gibbs will not be racing in the No. 23 Monster Energy Toyota Camry TRD today at Phoenix Raceway," 23XI Racing announced.

"In his place, Daniel Hemric will be competing in the No. 23 car today."

Gibbs was 49 years old and is survived by his wife Heather, sons Ty, Case, and Jett, and daughter Elle.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Gibbs family.