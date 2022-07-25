Joe Gibbs Shocked By Disqualification: NASCAR World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - AUGUST 14: Team owner and Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs walks the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Sean Gardner/Getty Images

There was a lot of drama after the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Poconos concluded.

Denny Hamlin originally won the race but was disqualified after a post-race inspection of the car violated the rules. The same thing happened with Kyle Busch after he originally finished second in the race.

Because of that, Chase Elliott was named the winner of the race.

Joe Gibbs is still furious about this decision and plans to review what led NASCAR to make this decision.

"We were shocked to learn of the infraction that caused our two cars to fail NASCAR’s post-race technical inspection. We plan to review every part of the process that led to this situation," Gibbs said.

NASCAR fans had some mixed reactions to this quote.

We'll have to see if Gibbs decides to appeal the decision.