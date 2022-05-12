Joe Haden Sends Clear Message About His Football Future

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 28: Joe Haden #23 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in action during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on October 28, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Joe Haden remains unsigned, but he's not interested in retiring anytime soon.

Based on his social-media activity, the free-agent cornerback is likely not going back to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He shared an Instagram reel of his packed-up house to Vitamin C's "Graduation (Friends Forever)." The 33-year-old cornerback also posted a photo of him in Steelers and Cleveland Browns uniforms with the caption, "Let’s see what’s about to happen next."

While it's unclear what message the tweet was referencing, a fan expressed hope that Haden wasn't making "a retirement post."

Haden responded with reassurance that he has three more years left in the tank.

Cornerbacks often don't age well. Although Haden has maintained a high level level of production longer than most, he slid a bit last season. According to Pro Football Reference, he allowed a 100.1 quarterback rating in pass coverage without a single interception in 12 games.

Before considering how he'll hold up in 2024, Haden has to find a new home this year. Even if the three-time Pro-Bowler is no longer a shutdown option entering his 13th season, he can still contribute in some fashion.