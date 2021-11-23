Look: Joe Judge’s Comment On Giants Offense Is Going Viral

New York Giants head coach Joe Judge took some time to point out the obvious on Tuesday.

When asked about his team’s offensive performances, and the reasoning behind dismissing offensive coordinator Jason Garrett, the second-year coach gave an answer that would make Gregg Popovich proud.

“We’re not scoring enough points,” Judge said.

Judge placed the blame squarely on coaching following the team’s 30-10 Monday night loss to the Buccaneers.

“You can put that down tonight. Got that?” Judge said in his postgame presser. “You guys can write that tonight. Players have to execute. That is their job, right? It is our job to teach them.”

“It’s their job to go out and execute,” the Giants coach continued. “But we’ve got to make sure we put them in position to have success. That has to be consistent, by the way. So, you can go ahead and write that down.”

Noted, Joe.

Even with the return of star running back Saquaon Barkley and left tackle Andrew Thomas, the Giants offense sputtered. Major offseason addition Kenny Golloday was also the healthiest he’s been in weeks.

Despite all that, the 3-7 Giants could only muster 10 points against the Buccaneers.

New York currently ranks 25th in the NFL when it comes to scoring, averaging just 18.9 points per game. Which wouldn’t be bad for a rookie small forward in the NBA.

But Garrett‘s offense had the most percentage of points come from field goals in the league and that’s not going to get it done.