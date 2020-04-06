Today should be college basketball’s national championship day. The Final Four should’ve been played on Saturday night. Two teams should be tipping off for the national title shortly after 9 p.m. E.T.

Of course, none of that happened. The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled almost one month ago due to worldwide health concerns.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is less than a year away, though. And it’s never too early to start making predictions.

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has released his initial bracket prediction for the 2021 NCAA Tournament. It can’t get here soon enough.

Bracketology: Your Way-Too-Early March Madness bracket for 2021, Version 1 – via @ESPN App. Please keep all comments at least six feet away (especially the negative ones!). 😉 https://t.co/sOPqGOQHtX — Joe Lunardi (@ESPNLunardi) April 6, 2020

Lunardi has Gonzaga, Villanova, Creighton and Kentucky as the No. 1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket. He has Virginia, Duke, Baylor and Kansas as the No. 2 seeds.

The Big Ten will once again lead the way with 10 teams, with the Pac-12 and Big 12 both getting seven teams in.

You can view his full prediction here.

Who do you have winning it all next year?