Joe Lunardi Says The 4 No. 1 Seeds Are Locked Up

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set to air in less than 12 hours. As always, there should be some drama, but don’t expect any when it comes to the four No. 1 seeds.

According to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the four No. 1 seeds for the 2021 NCAA Tournament are locked up.

The four No. 1 seeds will be: Gonzaga, Baylor, Michigan, Illinois.

The only question is the order in which those four are seeded. And, according to Lunardi, that could already be locked up, too. He expects Gonzaga as the No. 1 overall seed, Baylor as the No. 2 overall seed, Illinois as the No. 3 overall seed and Michigan as the No. 4 overall seed.

Illinois beat Iowa on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game, while Michigan fell to Ohio State.

Lunardi said that the four No. 1 seeds are locked up in order regardless of anything that happens on Sunday.

We’ll see what happens when the 68-team bracket is officially announced, but don’t expect any surprises on the top line.

The NCAA Tournament Selection Show is set to air at 6 p.m. E.T. It will be televised on CBS.