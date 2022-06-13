Joe Maddon Mohawk Story Goes Viral: MLB World Reacts

ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: Manager Joe Maddon #70 of the Los Angeles Angels leaves a pitching mound visit in the fifth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 27, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

Joe Maddon was officially fired as the manager of the Los Angeles Angels earlier this month.

According to a Sunday night report from ESPN, the now-former Angels manager was fired with a mohawk as his hairstyle.

Seriously.

And yes, the story is real.

It's funny, but it's also pretty sad. Maddon was willing to do something fun to try to spark his ball club. Unfortunately, it never came to fruition.

"This might be the funniest story I've ever heard," one fan tweeted.

"Omg How can you fire Joe Maddon the day he gets a mowhawk. Give the guy 1 more day. My god," another fan added.

"I’ve been crying for 5 minutes since seeing this," one fan added.

Maddon, 68, was the Angels manager from the start of the 2020 season until his firing this month.