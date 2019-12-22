Joe Mixon Active But Battling Stomach Bug For Game vs. Dolphins

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is active for his team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it’s been announced that he’s battling a stomach bug. It’s unclear if he’ll be used in full capacity as a result.

Mixon’s situation likely matters more for fantasy football players than the Bengals. This is the championship week in most leagues, and if Mixon is playing but limited, it’ll make for some tough decisions when it comes to start/sit.

Cincinnati has just one win on the season, and if the Bengals lose on Sunday, they’ll lock up the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. They’d have to beat both the Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns to play their way out of the first overall pick.

Miami, however, is also one of the worst teams in the league. The Dolphins enter the game with a 3-11 record and should also have one of the top picks in next year’s draft.

Mixon was battling a calf injury earlier in the week as well.

Joe Mixon is active but he’s been fighting a stomach bug since yesterday. Keep an eye on his workload – not yet known how much he will play today against the Dolphins. #Bengals — Marisa Contipelli (@BengalsMarisa) December 22, 2019

Mixon, on the season, has rushed 241 times for 925 yards with three touchdowns. He’s considered one of the better running backs in the league, but the team’s offense has been abysmal this year.

The game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.