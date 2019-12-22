The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Joe Mixon Active But Battling Stomach Bug For Game vs. Dolphins

Joe Mixon running with the football.CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 13: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs with the ball in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium on September 13, 2018 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon is active for his team’s game against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, but it’s been announced that he’s battling a stomach bug. It’s unclear if he’ll be used in full capacity as a result.

Mixon’s situation likely matters more for fantasy football players than the Bengals. This is the championship week in most leagues, and if Mixon is playing but limited, it’ll make for some tough decisions when it comes to start/sit.

Cincinnati has just one win on the season, and if the Bengals lose on Sunday, they’ll lock up the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL Draft. They’d have to beat both the Dolphins and the Cleveland Browns to play their way out of the first overall pick.

Miami, however, is also one of the worst teams in the league. The Dolphins enter the game with a 3-11 record and should also have one of the top picks in next year’s draft.

Mixon was battling a calf injury earlier in the week as well.

Mixon, on the season, has rushed 241 times for 925 yards with three touchdowns. He’s considered one of the better running backs in the league, but the team’s offense has been abysmal this year.

The game is set to kick off at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Reader Interactions

About Matt Lombardi

Matt is a Co-Founder at The Spun. He can be reached at [email protected]