Joe Mixon Having Best Performance Of The Season On Sunday

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 24: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates a touchdown with Joe Burrow #9 and Joe Mixon #28 during the second half in the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Joe Mixon is making a lot of fantasy football managers happy on Sunday afternoon.

Mixon has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Cincinnati Bengals as the Carolina Panthers have had no answer for him. He's broken the Bengals' franchise record for the most touchdowns in one game.

He also currently has the second-best fantasy football game of all time, per Luke Sawhook.

This has led to some great reactions from the NFL community on social media.

Mixon has rushed for 153 yards and four touchdowns off 22 carries and has four receptions for 58 yards and a touchdown.

This performance will help the Bengals get to 5-4 overall after they got blown out by the Cleveland Browns last week.

Their next game will be against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Nov. 20 after they have their bye week next week.