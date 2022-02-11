Joe Montana Doesn’t Think Tom Brady Will Stay Retired

Legendary quarterback Joe Montana isn’t bullish on Tom Brady staying retired.

Brady announced his retirement from the NFL last week after playing in the league for 22 years. He won seven Super Bowls along the way, which is the most for any player in league history.

Montana sat down with The Spun’s Andrew McCarty about the topic of Brady’s retirement and thinks that Brady won’t stay retired.

“No,” Montana said. “I couldn’t believe he retired in the first place. He doesn’t get hit, so unless he’s getting pressure from his other half [Gisele Bundchen] he never gets hurt so I was surprised that he walked away. Especially given how the season ended, I thought he’d come back at least one more year.”

Brady’s season ended in the NFC’s Divisional Round with a 30-27 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The Buccaneers erased a 27-3 deficit but lost in the final seconds with a Matt Gay field goal.

Brady finished the contest with 329 yards and one touchdown pass along with an interception.

If he does decide to come back, there will be no shortage of teams that will be interested. He threw for 5,000 yards this season and showed no signs of slowing down.