Legendary NFL Quarterback’s Grandchild Was Nearly Kidnapped

A closeup of Joe Montana in a 49ers uniform.Joe Montana #16, back up Quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers during the National Football Conference West Divisional Championship game against the Washington Redskins on 9 January 1993 at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, California, United States. The 49ers won the game 20 - 13. (Photo by Otto Gruele Jr/Allsport/Getty Images)

A legendary NFL quarterback’s grandchild was reportedly nearly kidnapped by an intruder on Saturday.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, an intruder reportedly entered the home where Joe Montana and Jennifer Montana were staying.

The intruder, a woman, reportedly took a baby out of a woman’s arms and made her way to another part of the house. That’s when the legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback reportedly wrestled with the woman to get the baby back.

TMZ Sports had more details:

Turns out L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were on the same block on an unrelated matter. Someone inside the home flagged the deputies down, told them what happened and they found the intruder a few blocks away.

The woman was booked on kidnapping and burglary charges.

That’s a pretty frightening scene.

Thankfully, Joe and his wife acted quickly and were able to get their grandchild back before the intruder made her way out of the house.

Montana, 64, played in the National Football League from 1979-1994. He was a four-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

The legendary NFL quarterback’s swift act with his grandchild surely tops all of that, though. We’re glad that everyone is OK.


