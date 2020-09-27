Legendary NFL Quarterback’s Grandchild Was Nearly Kidnapped

A legendary NFL quarterback’s grandchild was reportedly nearly kidnapped by an intruder on Saturday.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, an intruder reportedly entered the home where Joe Montana and Jennifer Montana were staying.

The intruder, a woman, reportedly took a baby out of a woman’s arms and made her way to another part of the house. That’s when the legendary San Francisco 49ers quarterback reportedly wrestled with the woman to get the baby back.

https://t.co/b6fkCi76nP Joe Montana and his wife had the scare of their life Saturday, when an intruder came inside the house and snatched one of their grandchildren right out of a woman's arms. — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 27, 2020

TMZ Sports had more details:

Turns out L.A. County Sheriff’s deputies were on the same block on an unrelated matter. Someone inside the home flagged the deputies down, told them what happened and they found the intruder a few blocks away. The woman was booked on kidnapping and burglary charges.

That’s a pretty frightening scene.

Thankfully, Joe and his wife acted quickly and were able to get their grandchild back before the intruder made her way out of the house.

Montana, 64, played in the National Football League from 1979-1994. He was a four-time Super Bowl champion, a three-time Super Bowl MVP and an eight-time Pro Bowler.

The legendary NFL quarterback’s swift act with his grandchild surely tops all of that, though. We’re glad that everyone is OK.