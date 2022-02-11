The Spun

Joe Montana Has Telling Comment About 49ers QB Trey Lance

A closeup of Joe Montana.SANTA CLARA, CA - DECEMBER 20: Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Joe Montana looks on from the sidelines during the NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cincinnati Bengals at Levi's Stadium on December 20, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, 49ers legend Joe Montana had troubling information on rookie QB Trey Lance to pass along.

In an interview with our own Andrew McCarty of The Spun, Montana shared what he’s heard about Lance as of late. In short, Montana is worried Lance isn’t ready for the spotlight.

In fact, the all-time great would keep Jimmy Garoppolo if he was in charge of the team.

I don’t think he’s ready,” Montana said of Lance. “And that’s just what I hear. I heard even more things today from some of the players, so I just don’t think they think he’s ready. But if they’re willing to get rid of Jimmy they must think he’s ready – or at least close enough. Either that or they have a plan to pick up somebody else that we don’t know about. I’d keep Jimmy G. I mean he got them almost there.”

You can check out Montana’s full interview below.

This is a stunning revelation. It also calls into question why the Niners are trying to trade Jimmy G if Trey Lance isn’t the guy.

Lance came to the Bay Area a raw prospect. He hasn’t played much live football these past few years and still has plenty to work through as a passer. Fortunately, his running abilities will always be an advantage.

Kyle Shanahan has implied the Niners are ready to move into the Lance era. But it sounds like Joe Montana would advise against it based on what he’s heard.

