Joe Montana Reveals What Tom Brady ‘Hinted At’ During Super Bowl

Joe Montana has been making the media rounds this week and everyone seems to be asking him about Tom Brady.

Like Brady is doing in Tampa Bay, Montana also changed teams late in his legendary NFL career, going from San Francisco to Kansas City.

Montana, who told The Spun that Brady just has to “be himself” in Tampa Bay, said the quarterback was hinting at unhappiness when they met at the Super Bowl in February.

“I spoke to Tom while we were back at the Super Bowl,” Montana told ESPN 97.5 Houston’s Jake Asman Show. “I don’t think he was happy with the way things were progressing there and his ability to have input, and I think that was a big decision for him to make to leave there.”

Joe Montana told me on the @JakeAsmanShow that he was "shocked" to see Tom Brady leave the Patriots. Montana also revealed that during a conversation at the Super Bowl with Brady he thought that Tom wasn't happy with New England/Belichick for not letting him have "input" pic.twitter.com/w9x9zHP0cK — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) August 12, 2020

It’s not surprising that there was some frustration between Brady and the Patriots at the end of a 20-year run that included six Super Bowl wins. Any relationship that lasts that long is going to have some bumps along the way.

Both Brady and Belichick are now getting fresh starts. NFL fans can’t wait to see who has more success between the two in 2020.

Who do you see emerging with a better season this fall?