Legendary quarterback Joe Montana is a firm believer with regards to Eli Manning getting into the Hall Of Fame.

Manning’s resume has been called into question numerous times since he retired. Some haven’t liked how many interceptions he’s thrown or how he looked towards the end of his career when New York was bad.

That said, Montana thinks there’s no question Manning gets in.

“I think he gets in, for sure,” Montana said. “The things that guys that are in ahead of him, he’s done more than most. I don’t see any reason why he doesn’t get in.”

Manning finished his career with 366 touchdown passes and 244 interceptions along with 57,023 yards through the air.

All-time, Manning ranks 10th in passing touchdowns, ninth all-time in passing yards, and of course has two Super Bowls (won the MVP in Super Bowl XLII).

He also ranks 14th all-time in fourth-quarter comebacks with 27.

Even though the latter years weren’t the best for Manning, these are HOF-worthy numbers. He may not get into the HOF on his first try, but he likely gets in very soon after.