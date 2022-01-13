Joe Namath Reacts To Death Of New York Jets Legend

New York Jets legend Don Maynard passed away at the age of 86 earlier this week.

Plenty of prominent figures from the football world have come forward to pay their respects to the Pro Football Hall of Famer — including his former quarterback Joe Namath.

On Wednesday, Namath shared a heartfelt message regarding his former teammate/friend.

The Hall of Fame QB outlined Maynard’s “invaluable” impact on their Super Bowl-winning run in 1969. And, his impact off the field as well.

“That word almost sums him up… invaluable,” Namath wrote. “He was a wonderful teacher to me about life and football. He’s one of the finest men I have ever been fortunate enough to spend this lifetime with and I don’t have a single bad memory of him.

“We all come and go. We move to the next level where our spirit roams free and I just have this image of him galloping down a heavenly field like a thoroughbred. Rest in peace Don, until we meet again.”

Maynard played 15 seasons in the AFL-NFL from 1958-1973 — logging 633 receptions for 11,834 yards and 88 touchdowns. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, just two years after Namath.