Joe Namath Shares His True Feelings On Zach Wilson

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson had an up-and-down first season in the National Football League.

Wilson, a first-year quarterback out of BYU, struggled with interceptions during his rookie season. He also took some pretty big hits behind New York’s offensive line.

Former New York Jets star Joe Namath has weighed in on his thoughts on the Jets rookie quarterback.

Namath is a fan of Wilson, although he’s not sure if he has the body to hold up in the National Football League.

“I like him, but I don’t know how long he’s going to last. You’d like for a guy to be 6-6, 6-7 back there in the pocket. School’s still out on how Zach’s going to do,” Namath said.

Wilson isn’t too small height wise, but his frame is certainly on the lighter side when it comes to NFL quarterbacks.

It will be interesting to see how he progresses in the NFL.