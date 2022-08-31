Joe Rogan Calls Out Brittney Griner Hypocrisy: Fans React

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Joe Rogan enters the octagon during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, Joe Rogan had special guest Aaron Rodgers on his "Joe Rogan Experience" podcast.

The duo talked about ha plethora of topics, one of which was the Brittney Griner situation. She's currently serving a nine-year sentence after she was found with hash oil in her bag at a Russian airport.

According to Rogan, vice president Kamala Harris is being a hypocrite for advocating for Griner's release from a Russian prison.

"That's why the hypocrisy about the Brittney Griner situation was so egregious in this country," Rogan said, via TMZ Sports. "Where Kamala Harris is talking about how horrible it is that Brittney Griner is in jail."

"Well, you put people in jail. You did. Thousands of people in jail for marijuana. Yeah, it's crazy," Rogan continued.

Fans flocked to social media to react to his comments. They don't believe he said anything incorrect.

"Is he wrong though? Like yeah free Brittney but what about the countless folks locked up stateside?" one fan asked.

"This is absolutely correct. Put your political opinions aside, this is a fact," another fan said.

What do you think of Rogan's comments?