Joe Rogan Reveals The 1 Reason Why He'd Leave UFC

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 09: Joe Rogan enters the octagon during the UFC 225: Whittaker v Romero 2 event at the United Center on June 9, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Joe Rogan doesn't plan on leaving his role on the UFC commentary team anytime soon.

But during a recent episode of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, he revealed the one circumstance in which he would call it quits.

“If Dana (White) leaves, I’m gone,” Rogan said. “That’s in my contract.”

Rogan, 55, has been a UFC employee for 25 years — even before White took over as president in 2001. In addition to his longtime position with the company, Rogan also hosts the No. 1 podcast on Spotify with an average viewership of around 11 million per episode.

Rogan first started with the company at UFC 12 in 1997. His first commentator role came at UFC 37.5 in 2002.

Rogan and White have been through the ups and downs of the UFC — and the sport will no doubt miss them both when they're gone.