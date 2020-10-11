The Spun

Joe Theismann Has A 2-Word Reaction To Alex Smith Playing

Former Washington quarterback Joe Theismann.NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

No one better knows what Alex Smith has gone through over the last two years than Joe Theismann.

The legendary Washington quarterback suffered his own devastating injury on Monday Night Football in 1985. Theismann was hit hard by New York Giants star Lawrence Taylor and never played again. The hit remains one of the most shocking moments in NFL history.

Like Theismann, Smith suffered a devastating injury on the field in 2018. Smith fractured his leg and suffered multiple serious complications as a result.

Today, less than two full years after his injury, Smith made his return to the football field. Smith came into this afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after Kyle Allen was forced to exit due to an injury.

The NFL world is overcome with emotion after seeing Smith back on the field.

Theismann, 71, took to Twitter to post his own two-word reaction to the moment.

“Incredible story,” he tweeted.

Smith took over for Allen late in the first half. He finished the first half going 7 for 8 for 32 yards. Smith will apparently stay at quarterback in the second half.

Washington is currently losing to Los Angeles, 20-10, on Sunday afternoon.

The game is airing on local FOX stations.


