No one better knows what Alex Smith has gone through over the last two years than Joe Theismann.

The legendary Washington quarterback suffered his own devastating injury on Monday Night Football in 1985. Theismann was hit hard by New York Giants star Lawrence Taylor and never played again. The hit remains one of the most shocking moments in NFL history.

Like Theismann, Smith suffered a devastating injury on the field in 2018. Smith fractured his leg and suffered multiple serious complications as a result.

Today, less than two full years after his injury, Smith made his return to the football field. Smith came into this afternoon’s game against the Los Angeles Rams after Kyle Allen was forced to exit due to an injury.

Alex Smith completes his first pass with his family in attendance. #WashingtonFootball 📺: #LARvsWAS on FOX

The NFL world is overcome with emotion after seeing Smith back on the field.

Theismann, 71, took to Twitter to post his own two-word reaction to the moment.

“Incredible story,” he tweeted.

Incredible story. — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) October 11, 2020

Smith took over for Allen late in the first half. He finished the first half going 7 for 8 for 32 yards. Smith will apparently stay at quarterback in the second half.

Alex Smith will be going back in at QB… — John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2020

Washington is currently losing to Los Angeles, 20-10, on Sunday afternoon.

