Joe Theismann Had 2-Word Reaction To Washington's Loss

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Joe Theismann wasn't happy with how the ending of Sunday night's Giants-Commanders game went down.

Theismann, who's the best quarterback in Commanders franchise history, had two words to say after the Commander fell to the Giants, 20-12.

"Pass interference," Theismann tweeted.

This comes after the officiating crew failed to penalize Giants' cornerback Darnay Holmes for pass interference on what would be the final play of the game before a kneel-down. Holmes was all over Commanders receiver Curtis Samuel but the refs decided to keep their flags in their pockets.

It led to the Giants improving to 8-5-1 while the Commanders fell to 7-6-1.

Even former NBC Rules Analyst Terry McAuley thought a flag should've been thrown after the game came to an end.

The Commanders will now have to go to San Francisco to take on the red-hot 49ers as they try and fight for a playoff spot.

Hopefully, there won't be a blown call in this one.