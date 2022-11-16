Joe Theismann Weighs In On Commanders' Quarterback Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LA - FEBRUARY 03: Former professional football player Joe Theismann walks on the field prior to Super Bowl XLVII between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on February 3, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Former NFL MVP Joe Theismann knows a thing or two about playing quarterback in the Nation's Capital.

And after Monday night's upset of the undefeated Eagles, Theismann gave his two cents about who should be the quarterback of the Commanders.

"They should stay with Taylor [Heinicke]," the ex-Super Bowl champ tweeted.

With Week 10's win, Washington is now 3-1 with Heinicke behind center after a 2-4 start with Carson Wentz leading the offense.

After the game, coach Ron Rivera said he was unsure if a healthy Wentz would get his job back.

"You have to look at the momentum and what the mood of the team is. There are a lot of factors," he said.

Commanders players have rallied around the former XFL QB and there is a palpable energy shift since Heinicke started taking snaps again.

This offseason, Washington decided to go out and get Carson Wentz instead of sticking with Heinicke, who went 7-8 in 15 starts the year prior.

But reading the tea leaves, it's doubtful that the Commanders turn back now.