Former Star NFL QB Has Brutally Honest Advice For Dak Prescott

A former star NFL quarterback had some brutally honest advice for Dak Prescott and his contract situation this week.

Prescott and his contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys continues to be a major NFL storyline this offseason. The former Mississippi State QB is seeking a longterm extension, but he’s yet to get it.

Reports indicate the Cowboys are offering Prescott a 5-year contract worth $35 million-plus annually. That would make him one of the highest-paid players in NFL history.

Prescott, though, is reportedly seeking a four-year deal. He reportedly wants to be able to hit free agency again in his prime.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann had some advice for Prescott this week.

“Dak Prescott’s situation confuses me a bit,” Theismann told JR SportBrief. “If I was advising Dak Prescott, I would say, ‘Take the money. The aggravation to go through, the unknowns if you happen to go through a year, the free agency – yes, they’ve committed a lot of money to Amari [Cooper]. Yes, they’ve committed a lot of money to Zeke. But that’s a lot of money. What are you looking for? Another couple million? You’re never going to see the last year of this contract anyway.’”

Theismann thinks Prescott is a good player, but not great enough to be passing on big offers.

“You’re not a top-five quarterback in the National Football League,” Theismann said of Prescott. “You’re a good football player. You have the potential to be better, but what have you done?”

Prescott, 26, has been with the Cowboys since 2016. He was a fourth-round pick out of Mississippi State and replaced an injured Tony Romo before the ’16 season. Prescott has been starting ever since.