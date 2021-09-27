The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For Awful Strike Call

A general view of Fenway Park.BOSTON, MA - JULY 11: Fans watch Eduardo Rodriguez #52 of the Boston Red Sox pitch against the New York Yankees during the second inning at Fenway Park on July 11, 2015 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

It wouldn’t be a primetime baseball game without a questionable strike call or two.

The Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees in one of the final Sunday Night Baseball games of the year. The Red Sox and the Yankees are currently tied record-wise at 88-67 on the season. Both teams are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings.

So, Sunday night is a pretty huge game.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, they just got hurt by a brutal strike three call from veteran umpire Joe West.

“Umpire Joe West makes an awful strike three call and DJ LeMahieu let him know about it. Even Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez couldn’t believe it,” Talkin Yanks tweeted.

Yeah, that’s pretty bad.

The Yankees are still leading the game, though, as they’re up on the Red Sox, 2-1, heading into the sixth inning.

Tonight’s game is airing on ESPN.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.