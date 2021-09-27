Look: MLB Umpire Getting Crushed For Awful Strike Call

It wouldn’t be a primetime baseball game without a questionable strike call or two.

The Boston Red Sox are hosting the New York Yankees in one of the final Sunday Night Baseball games of the year. The Red Sox and the Yankees are currently tied record-wise at 88-67 on the season. Both teams are currently tied atop the Wild Card standings.

So, Sunday night is a pretty huge game.

Unfortunately for the Yankees, they just got hurt by a brutal strike three call from veteran umpire Joe West.

“Umpire Joe West makes an awful strike three call and DJ LeMahieu let him know about it. Even Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez couldn’t believe it,” Talkin Yanks tweeted.

Umpire Joe West makes an awful strike three call and DJ LeMahieu let him know about it. Even Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez couldn't believe it pic.twitter.com/kl6ZkBeU8t — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) September 26, 2021

Yeah, that’s pretty bad.

The Yankees are still leading the game, though, as they’re up on the Red Sox, 2-1, heading into the sixth inning.

Tonight’s game is airing on ESPN.