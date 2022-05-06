Joel Embiid Doing "Everything Possible" To Play In Game 3

The Philadelphia 76ers could be getting a massive boost ahead of Friday night's Game 3 matchup against the Miami Heat.

According to reports from NBA insider Shams Charania, league scoring champion Joel Embiid has cleared concussion protocols and will do "everything possible" to try to play in tonight's game.

Embiid is currently dealing with a right orbital fracture and a torn ligament in his thumb.

Embiid, who was already playing through his hand injury, suffered a concussion/orbital fracture during the Sixers' close-out Game 6 against the Toronto Raptors. This isn't the first time the star big man has sustained an injury of this kind. He suffered an orbital fracture on his left side late in the 2017-18 season as well.

With Embiid out, the Sixers dropped each of their opening two games in Miami. But if the MVP favorite is able to return for the start of his team's homestand, the complexion of this series could quickly change.

If Embiid returns tonight, he'll almost certainly wear a face mask to protect his facial injury.

Tonight's game will tipoff at 7 p.m. ET in Philadelphia.