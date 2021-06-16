Joel Embiid Now Eligible For Massive Contract Extension

With his Second-Team All-NBA selection earlier today, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is eligible for a massive contract extension.

Joel Embiid has earned All-NBA and is now super max eligible. The 76ers and Embiid are now allowed to negotiate an extension of four-years and a projected $191M. The extension would begin in 2023-24. Breakdown: 2023/24- $42.5M

2024/25- $46.0M

2025/26- $49.4M

2026/27- $52.8M — Bobby Marks (@BobbyMarks42) June 16, 2021

Finishing second place in MVP voting this year, Embiid is coming of the best season of his young career. Through 51 regular-season games this year, the four-time All Star averaged a career-high 28.5 points and 10.6 rebounds per game. That stellar play has continued during the playoffs as well, averaging a solid 27.4 and 9.9.

That being said, Embiid’s current and former injury history could be a holdup in a longterm deal. After missing his first two NBA seasons with a foot injury, the superstar big man is starting to return to his injury-prone ways in 2021. Clearly bothered by his recent knee issues, Embiid hasn’t quite been himself in this second-round series.

On Monday night, the Atlanta Hawks tied up the series at two games apiece. Embiid shot 0-12 in the second half en route to a 103-100 Game-4 loss.

Some improved play throughout the remainder of the postseason could go a long way in solidifying Embiid’s longterm future in Philadelphia.