Joel Embiid Has Honest Assessment Of James Harden

On Thursday night, the Philadelphia 76ers were eliminated from playoff contention with a 99-90 loss to the Miami Heat.

Philadelphia lost the series 4-2, which prompted plenty of questions about the team's effort and ability. Following the game, 76ers star Joel Embiid had a very honest assessment of his playing partner, James Harden.

"Since we got him, everybody expected the Houston James Harden," Embiid said. "But that's not who he is anymore. He's more of a playmaker. I thought, at times, he could have been, as all of us could have been, more aggressive."

Embiid said the team wasn't good enough defensively to compete with the likes of Jimmy Butler and company.

"And I'm not just talking about offensively," he said. "I'm talking about you know, as a whole offensively and defensively. I didn't think we were good defensively as a team. They took advantage of a lot of stuff that we tried to do defensively. And then offensively just really everybody being on the same page, obviously, only having probably what, three or four months to all work together and try to figure it out. Maybe it wasn't a lot of time. ... I don't think we played our best basketball."

There's always next year.