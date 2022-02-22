Joel Embiid Has Shared His True Feelings On Ben Simmons

For a while there Joel Embiid did everything he could think of to try and persuade Ben Simmons to feel comfortable and play again. But after a while the Sixers forward grew tired of trying and eventually gave up on Simmons completely.

Embiid shared his true feelings on Simmons during an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrew on Tuesday.

“I did a lot of chasing around trying to get him back and try to make him feel comfortable again,” Embiid said of Simmons. “It was tough. I didn’t care anymore.”

This falls in line with what Joel Embiid had previously said about Ben Simmons. In fact, he even complained about babysitting the young star at times in Philly.

“At this point I don’t care about that man honestly,” Embiid said of Simmons earlier this season, via CBS Sports. “He does whatever he wants. That’s not my job. …

“I’m only focused on trying to make the team better, win some games, play hard every night, and try to lead the guys that we have here, and I’m sure they feel the same way because our chemistry has been excellent despite everything that’s been happening for the last few months.

“So like I said, I don’t really care.”

The good news is now both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons can turn the page.