Joel Embiid Reacts To NBA Trade Deadline Craziness

The NBA’s trade deadline is still two days away, but the craziness has always begun. Philadelphia 76ers forward Joel Embiid is loving every second of it.

The frenzy began when the Trail Blazers and Pelicans finalized a blockbuster trade that sent CJ McCollum to New Orleans.

Then, the Pacers and Kings topped it when they orchestrated a deal that saw Buddy Hield, Tyrese Haliburton and Tristan Thompson sent to Indiana and Damontas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday to Sacramento.

This could be just the start of what could prove to be a wild couple of days in the NBA. Embiid has his popcorn ready.

“This is WILD,” Embiid said in response to the deadline craziness.

This is WILD — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 8, 2022

A few more big moves could materialized before Thursday’s deadline. All eyes are on the Nets, James Harden and possibly the Los Angeles Lakers.

Harden has reportedly grown tired of playing in Brooklyn. And believe it or not the Nets could be having discussions with the Sixers about a deal centered around Harden and Ben Simmons. A Harden-Embiid duo would be must-watch basketball.

Stay tuned. Trade deadline madness is just getting started.