Joel Embiid Underwent Surgery: NBA World Reacts

TORONTO, ON - MAY 12: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks on during Game Seven of the second round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on May 12, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have two priorities this off-season. The first is hitting the reset button after another disappointing postseason. The second is getting healthy.

Embiid underwent surgery this week to repair several injuries he's been dealing with. One surgery was to repair a right thumb injury. The other was a procedure to take care of his left index finger.

According to a report, neither surgery is expected to impact his availability for Sixers' training camp.

"76ers’ Joel Embiid underwent surgery Monday to repair his right thumb injury, per the team, and he also had a procedure to repair an injury to his left index finger," said NBA insider Shams Charania. "Neither procedure is expected to impact Embiid’s availability for training camp."

Embiid was clearly dealing with a number of injuries throughout the postseason that may or may not have impacted his performance.

Either way, his toughness is clearly off the charts.

"Good to see Joel Embiid getting this injury taken care of in a way that won't impact his availability for training camp," said Matt Gregan. "I give him a ton of credit for attempting to battle through the injury. It was clearly bothering him in the postseason. #Sixers"

"Dude is having additional procedures done that we didn't even know about. Playing with 8 fingers and a broken face," a fan said.

"8 fingers. Led the league in scoring. 2nd place in MVP and All NBA 2nd team? Yeah, gonna say those awards are nearly pointless," said Drew Olanoff.

Hopefully Embiid stays healthy next season.