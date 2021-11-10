Joel Klatt: 1 College Football Team’s Playoff Ranking Is “Absurd”

The College Football Playoff Committee is known to ruffle some feathers with their rankings. On Wednesday, Fox Sports commentator and analyst Joel Klatt was one of them.

Klatt joined Colin Cowherd on FS1’s “The Herd” to discuss his gripes with the College Football Playoff rankings as they stand, and two teams in particular stood out to him.

“Putting Michigan over Michigan State nine days after they beat the Wolverines is absurd,” Klatt flatly points out. “It chips away at their credibility.”

Did the committee get the top teams right? @JoelKlatt joined @ColinCowherd to weigh in: "Putting Michigan over Michigan State 9 days after they beat the Wolverines is absurd. It chips away at their credibility." pic.twitter.com/mSWqcbQ8AO — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 10, 2021

The Wolverines currently sit in the sixth spot after beating Indiana 29-7. The previous week, Michigan lost to its in-state rival 37-33, leading by as much as 16 at one point.

Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III took over the game in the second half, rushing for nearly 200 yards and five touchdowns on the day.

The Spartans went on to fall to Purdue 40-29 in a week of upsets.

Both Michigan and Sparty sit at 8-1 with a 5-1 conference record. Most would think that Michigan State would hold the tiebreaker after capturing the Paul Bunyan Trophy just nine days ago.

But, that’s not how the committee sees it.

No. 7 Michigan State rounds out the year with a game against Maryland, followed by two conference bouts with No. 4 Ohio State and Penn State.

The Wolverines finish up the year against the same teams, just in a different order. Coach Jim Harbaugh’s squad travels to Happy Valley first, before taking on the Terrapins and Buckeyes in the subsequent weeks.

Depending on how each team finishes, there’s still a chance the Spartans could leap frog their “big brother” in the final rankings.