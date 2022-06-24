Joel Klatt: Arch Manning Will Send Texas Into Another Stratosphere

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 07: Reggie Bush, Joel Klatt and Kevin Burkhardt of Fox Sports speak during the Fox segment of the 2019 Summer TCA Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 7, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images) *** Reggie Bush; Joel Klatt; Kevin Burkhardt

The Texas football program has left a lot to be desired over the last several years. But with yesterday's massive acquisition of five-star quarterback Arch Manning, the Longhorns program could be headed to new heights.

College football insider Joe Klatt certainly thinks so.

During an appearance with The Herd with Colin Cowherd on Friday, Klatt shared his thoughts on the big-time commitment decision.

"It's not just that Arch Manning chose Texas. It's that the Manning family chose Texas... This is going to send Texas into another stratosphere as far as recruiting goes," he said.

Manning is one of the most highly-sought-after recruits in recent college football memory. As the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2023 class, there's no question he brings Steve Sarkisian's program to a whole new level.

Manning's commitment will no doubt drive more and more high-level recruits to Austin. And by the time the pedigreed QB steps foot on campus, the program could be skyrocketing with future potential.

As it stands right now, Manning gives the Longhorns 2023 recruiting class a No. 20 ranking in the nation. Expect that ranking to go up as his freshman season approaches.