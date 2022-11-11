Joel Klatt Asked If 2 Big Ten Teams Can Make College Football Playoff

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

As it stands right now, two Big Ten teams — No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan — are in the hunt for a College Football Playoff berth.

During Friday's episode of Breaking The Huddle, Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt was asked if he thinks it's possible for two Big Ten teams to make this year's postseason field.

“I do think that they can. I don’t that it’s all that likely, but I do think that they can," Klatt said. "A scenario where Georgia were to win out, Tennessee were to win out. Ohio State and Michigan play in an incredibly close game. Then I think you would need TCU to lose and in the Big 12 to get jumbled up — and some chaos in the Pac-12 as well."

Both Ohio State and Michigan are undefeated on the season, but that will change when the two powerhouse programs face off in the final game of the regular season. Klatt believes the game would have to end within three points (preferably overtime) for both teams to maintain College Football Playoff hopes.

This highly-anticipated Big Ten matchup will take place on November 26 in Columbus. If both teams are still unbeaten at that point, the contest will have some massive postseason implications.

Last year, the Wolverines took down the Buckeyes in the final game of the regular season to knock them out of CFP contention.