Joel Klatt Explains Michigan's Ranking: Non-Conference Schedule Was A "Joke"

FOX Sports' Joel Klatt sent some shots the College Football Playoff Committee's way after seeing the reveal of their first rankings on Tuesday night.

The Clemson Tigers edged Michigan for the fourth and final spot if the season were to end today. With Klatt calling the Wolverines non-conference matchups this year a "joke."

"I thought Michigan would land at 4... However, to get them there the committee would need to be able to watch film and know what they're looking at..." Klatt tweeted. "The Michigan non-con schedule was a joke."

Both teams are undefeated, but the committee had Michigan listed as one of the first two out along with Alabama.

The Tigers have been anything but world-beaters this season, but Dabo Swinney's team has managed to survive thus far with key wins over Wake Forest, NC State and No. 14 Syracuse. Though they likely won't face another real test for the year.

If the committee keeps this line of thinking, it may take Michigan winning out and beating Ohio State to land them in the Final Four.