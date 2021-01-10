Joel Klatt Has 3 College Football Playoff Expansion Ideas

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff is set to wrap up on Monday evening.

Alabama, the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s playoff, is set to take on No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

The Crimson Tide enter the game as a touchdown favorite. Alabama defeated No. 4 Notre Dame with relative ease in the “Rose Bowl” at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Ohio State, meanwhile, blew out No. 2 Clemson in the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

The 2020-21 College Football Playoff has been a good one, but would it have been better with more teams? There are growing calls for the College Football Playoff to be expanded. Some believe the playoff should go to eight teams – five Power 5 conference champions, three at-large teams – while others want a bigger field.

FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt outlined his three ideas for College Football Playoff expansion earlier this week.

Here are three different CFB Playoff expansion ideas. – 16 Team

– 14 Team

– 10 Team Which one would you prefer? pic.twitter.com/i4rxkD40kA — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) January 9, 2021

Which idea for College Football Playoff expansion do you like best? Or do you think the College Football Playoff should just stick with four teams?