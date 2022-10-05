Joel Klatt Has Harsh Message For Georgia After "Pedestrian Performance"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 09: Joel Klatt attends the Build Series to discuss 'college football playoff selections / NCAA' at Build Studio on December 09, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

After a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Georgia Bulldogs haven't looked like themselves over the past couple weeks.

The reigning National Champions started the year with three blowout victories and allowed just 10 combined points in games against No. 11 Oregon and SEC opponent South Carolina.

After a 39-22 victory over Kent State in Week 4, The Bulldogs snuck past Missouri with a 26-22 away-game win over the Tigers this past weekend.

Georgia was once the No. 1-ranked team in the nation. These two narrow victories caused the team to slip down to No. 2 — giving up its top spot to rival Alabama.

College football analyst Joel Klatt has the Bulldogs' stock even lower — ranking them as the No. 5 team in the country behind four other unbeatens. He called out the narrative that playing road games in the SEC is somehow more difficult than other conferences — no matter the level of competition.

"It is tough to beat a good team when you are on the road...In any conference!! The narrative that EVERY road game is tough because of your conference is false. Saying such right after a pedestrian performance is propaganda," he wrote on Twitter.

Georgia won't have this excuse to fall back on for quite some time.

The Bulldogs are set to welcome opponents for a four-game homestand in Athens over the next few weeks, starting with next weekend's matchup against unranked Auburn.

There's no question Georgia is still one of the most elite programs in college football. But can they live up to their dominant expectations as the season wears on?